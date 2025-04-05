Left Menu

Tragic Sequence: Husband Dies by Suicide After Wife's Death

Deepak Kumar allegedly took his life following his wife Anita's suicide after a domestic quarrel. The couple, married for a year, resided in Shankarpur Babhnauti village. Deepak, deeply affected by Anita's death, was found hanging in his home the day after her post-death ceremony concluded.

Updated: 05-04-2025 22:31 IST
In a tragic sequence of events in the Baudi area, a man reportedly ended his life just days after his wife died by suicide following a domestic altercation, according to local authorities. Deepak Kumar, aged 25, and his 22-year-old wife Anita, both residents of Shankarpur Babhnauti village, have left the community in shock.

Anita's untimely death occurred on March 24 after a domestic quarrel escalated. Neighbors reported that Deepak had become inconsolable and withdrawn after her passing. On Saturday morning, the very day following a post-death ceremony for Anita that saw family and friends disperse, Deepak was tragically discovered hanging from his home's ceiling with his wife's sari.

Station House Officer Suraj Singh Rana confirmed preliminary investigations indicate suicide by hanging. A post-mortem has been performed as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances leading to Deepak's devastating choice.

