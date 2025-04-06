Left Menu

Uttarakhand HC Takes Action Against Illegal Constructions in Rishikesh

The Uttarakhand High Court ordered the Mussoorie-Dehradun Development Authority to clarify illegal constructions in Rishikesh. A petition claimed dangerous, unauthorized buildings were being constructed despite prohibitions. The court has stayed these constructions, seeking further clarifications by April 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 06-04-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 00:06 IST
Uttarakhand HC Takes Action Against Illegal Constructions in Rishikesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has directed the Mussoorie-Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) to submit an affidavit clarifying the status of unauthorized constructions in Rishikesh. This directive follows a petition from local resident Pankaj Agarwal highlighting illegal constructions in the area.

According to the petition, despite existing prohibitions, several constructions in Awas Vikas Rishikesh are being sealed only to be later compounded. These unauthorized structures pose environmental risks, yet have continued to rise in defiance of official orders.

A division bench, including Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Pankaj Purohit, has suspended further construction activities pending the submission of an affidavit. The court aims to address this issue comprehensively by April 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025