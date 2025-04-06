Uttarakhand HC Takes Action Against Illegal Constructions in Rishikesh

The Uttarakhand High Court has directed the Mussoorie-Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) to submit an affidavit clarifying the status of unauthorized constructions in Rishikesh. This directive follows a petition from local resident Pankaj Agarwal highlighting illegal constructions in the area.

According to the petition, despite existing prohibitions, several constructions in Awas Vikas Rishikesh are being sealed only to be later compounded. These unauthorized structures pose environmental risks, yet have continued to rise in defiance of official orders.

A division bench, including Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Pankaj Purohit, has suspended further construction activities pending the submission of an affidavit. The court aims to address this issue comprehensively by April 16.

