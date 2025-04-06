Legal Tug-of-War Over Wrongful Deportation of Maryland Man
A judge ordered the Trump administration to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a wrongly deported Maryland man, from El Salvador. Despite government acknowledgment of the mistake, the administration claims no legal authority to bring him back. Abrego's lawyers argue otherwise, intensifying the legal battle over U.S. deportation policies.
A U.S. judge has mandated the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man mistakenly deported to El Salvador, marking another legal hurdle for the Trump administration's deportation policies. Despite acknowledging the error, the administration argues it lacks jurisdiction to facilitate his return.
Representing Garcia, lawyer Andrew Rossman advocates for his swift repatriation, dismissing government claims of legal incapacity. U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, after rigorous questioning of government representatives, ordered Garcia's return by Monday, a decision now subject to appeal.
The case highlights ongoing disputes over the Trump administration's immigration strategies, with broader implications for legal interpretations of deportation authority. Meanwhile, Erez Reuveni, a senior Justice Department lawyer, has been placed on indefinite leave following criticisms of deportation protocol oversight.
