Legal Tug-of-War Over Wrongful Deportation of Maryland Man

A U.S. judge has mandated the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man mistakenly deported to El Salvador, marking another legal hurdle for the Trump administration's deportation policies. Despite acknowledging the error, the administration argues it lacks jurisdiction to facilitate his return.

Representing Garcia, lawyer Andrew Rossman advocates for his swift repatriation, dismissing government claims of legal incapacity. U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, after rigorous questioning of government representatives, ordered Garcia's return by Monday, a decision now subject to appeal.

The case highlights ongoing disputes over the Trump administration's immigration strategies, with broader implications for legal interpretations of deportation authority. Meanwhile, Erez Reuveni, a senior Justice Department lawyer, has been placed on indefinite leave following criticisms of deportation protocol oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)