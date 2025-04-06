Left Menu

Global Protests Erupt Against Trump's Tariffs and Alliances

Protests broke out in Europe against U.S. tariffs imposed by President Trump. He also appointed Lew Olowski to oversee the U.S. Foreign Service. Meanwhile, Elon Musk advocates for zero tariffs between the U.S. and Europe amidst backlash over U.S. customs collecting new tariffs flooding global trade.

Global Protests Erupt Against Trump's Tariffs and Alliances
Across European cities, hundreds of people protested against U.S. President Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk. The demonstrations followed turbulent financial market responses to Trump's announcement of broad global tariffs, including a protest in Frankfurt by Democrats Abroad.

In related developments, the Trump administration named Lew Olowski, a national security lawyer who joined the foreign service four years ago, to oversee the U.S. State Department's global workforce. This aligns with Trump's 'America First' agenda, intending to streamline the diplomatic corps.

Amid these diplomatic upheavals, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk advocated for tariff-free trade between the U.S. and Europe during a political congress in Italy, reacting to the tumultuous impact of Trump's tariff policies on international trade norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

