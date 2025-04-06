Legal Setbacks and Controversial Moves: Trump Administration Under Scrutiny

A U.S. judge recently ordered the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident mistakenly deported to El Salvador, marking a legal defeat for the Trump administration's firm deportation measures. The mishap came amid flights meant for migrants with gang affiliations or immigration violations.

In economic news, the U.S. Senate approved a Republican budget that seeks to extend Trump's 2017 tax reductions, allowing a maneuver bypassing the usual Senate vote threshold. This move aims to advance Trump's fiscal and security priorities without Democratic support, illustrating partisan divisions in Congress.

Internationally, President Trump's appointment of Lew Olowski, a relatively junior officer, to oversee the State Department's workforce sparked controversy. Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to uphold cuts to diversity-related teacher training grants highlights the administration's stance on educational policy amidst ongoing legal disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)