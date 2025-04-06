Left Menu

Tragic Arson Attack Leaves Shopkeeper Fighting for Life

A fair price shop dealer, Tarun Kumar Mishra, suffered severe burns when he was set on fire by two men over an old dispute. The assailants, Lalu and Jhagru, have been apprehended, and the victim is receiving treatment for his critical injuries in Lucknow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur | Updated: 06-04-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 14:37 IST
A fair price shop dealer is battling for his life after sustaining severe burn injuries in an alleged arson attack on Saturday night. The harrowing incident occurred in the Laliya police station area while the victim, Tarun Kumar Mishra, was asleep at his home.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Yogesh Kumar, Mishra was doused in diesel and set ablaze by two men, identified as Lalu and Jhagru, who fled before family members could intervene. The victim was urgently transported from Shivpura community health centre to a district hospital and subsequently to Lucknow for advanced care.

Authorities have registered an FIR following a complaint from Mishra's son. The assailants have been arrested and are undergoing interrogation, with officials vowing that strict measures will be taken against those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

