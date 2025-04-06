Left Menu

Waqf Amendment Act: A New Era for Muslim Welfare

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed optimism about the Waqf Amendment Act, aimed at ensuring the welfare of poor Muslims. The Act, recently signed by President Droupadi Murmu, promises to transform Waqf Board activities. Chouhan emphasized the BJP's commitment to development under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday highlighted the potential impact of the newly passed Waqf Amendment Act, asserting that it will significantly benefit poor Muslims. This comment followed President Droupadi Murmu's assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025, after its approval by both parliamentary houses.

Chouhan, speaking during an event in Raisen district, stressed the importance of utilizing the amendments effectively to enhance the welfare efforts of the entire Waqf Board. He underscored the BJP's developmental tenet under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrating the removal of 25 crore individuals from poverty and articulating future community engagement plans.

As part of the BJP's broader 'Viksit Bharat' agenda in the 'Amrit Kaal' of Independence, Chouhan committed to grassroots-level planning and awareness campaigns to foster continued development across constituencies, emphasizing the necessity of public cooperation in these endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

