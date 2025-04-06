Haryana's Bold Move: Agniveers Get 20% Police Recruitment Reservation
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a 20% reservation for Agniveers in state police recruitment. This initiative, part of the Haryana Agniveer Policy-2024, also includes job portals for Agniveers and loan opportunities for entrepreneurship. The move aims to secure their future post military service.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a landmark decision on Sunday, granting 'Agniveers' a 20% reservation in state police recruitment. This comes in addition to a previously declared 10% quota in various government jobs.
Saini emphasized Haryana's leading role in securing Agniveers' futures by facilitating employment opportunities after their military service, supported by the Haryana Agniveer Policy-2024.
Additional measures include a portal for job applications, entrepreneurial loan support, and an industrial subsidy for hiring Agniveers, reflecting the state's commitment to these former service members.
