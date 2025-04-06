Left Menu

Haryana's Bold Move: Agniveers Get 20% Police Recruitment Reservation

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a 20% reservation for Agniveers in state police recruitment. This initiative, part of the Haryana Agniveer Policy-2024, also includes job portals for Agniveers and loan opportunities for entrepreneurship. The move aims to secure their future post military service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-04-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 18:38 IST
Haryana's Bold Move: Agniveers Get 20% Police Recruitment Reservation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a landmark decision on Sunday, granting 'Agniveers' a 20% reservation in state police recruitment. This comes in addition to a previously declared 10% quota in various government jobs.

Saini emphasized Haryana's leading role in securing Agniveers' futures by facilitating employment opportunities after their military service, supported by the Haryana Agniveer Policy-2024.

Additional measures include a portal for job applications, entrepreneurial loan support, and an industrial subsidy for hiring Agniveers, reflecting the state's commitment to these former service members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025