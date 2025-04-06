Left Menu

Illegal Sand Miners Clash with Forest Officials in Madhya Pradesh

Two forest department employees were injured in Madhya Pradesh due to stone pelting by illegal sand miners. The confrontation occurred as officials intercepted a tractor trolley used for illegal sand transport. Despite the attack, authorities managed to escort the vehicle to the police station.

  India

Two forest department employees sustained injuries following an altercation with illegal sand miners in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district. Officials reported the incident on Sunday.

The confrontation erupted Saturday night during attempts by forest personnel to intercept a tractor trolley allegedly involved in unauthorized sand transportation near the Devgarh police station limits.

"As the forest team was guiding the tractor trolley to the police station, separate individuals linked to illegal sand mining launched an assault with stones near a culvert, causing injuries to two personnel," stated Bhura Gaikwad, the Sub Divisional Officer of the Forest Department.

Two Forest Department vehicles suffered damage amidst the chaos. Despite the assault, department staff successfully delivered the tractor trolley to law enforcement authorities.

A criminal case has been lodged against six unidentified individuals, including the tractor's owner, following the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

