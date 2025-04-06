Left Menu

Nations Scramble for Talks as U.S. Tariffs Spark Global Economic Uncertainty

Over 50 nations have initiated trade talks with the U.S. following President Trump's aggressive new tariffs. Despite market turmoil and fears of a recession, officials maintain the tariffs are strategic positioning. Global debates continue over potential long-term economic impacts and negotiations are ongoing.

Updated: 06-04-2025 22:03 IST
More than 50 countries have sought trade discussions with the White House following President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs. Despite a $6 trillion loss in the stock market, top officials maintain the tariffs are strategic, aiming to strengthen the U.S. position in global trade.

In media appearances, Trump's economic advisors portrayed the tariffs as a strategic move to reposition the U.S., downplaying last week's market turmoil. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted the numerous countries engaging in talks, signaling Trump's leverage in global negotiations.

Officials did not name specific countries in negotiations, posing logistical challenges for the administration. The tariffs have sparked retaliatory measures and global debate over their impact, with fears of recession persisting amid ongoing economic adjustments.

