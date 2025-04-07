Left Menu

U.S. Judge Slams 'Lawless' Deportation of Maryland Man to El Salvador

A federal judge criticized the U.S. government for unlawfully deporting Kilmar Abrego Garcia to a dangerous Salvadoran prison, despite lacking evidence of gang involvement. Judge Paula Xinis highlighted the absence of legal justification for his arrest and emphasized the jeopardy faced by government attorneys in balancing their duties and political pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greenbelt | Updated: 07-04-2025 03:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 03:16 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a scathing legal opinion, a federal judge has condemned the U.S. government's decision to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident, to a perilous prison in El Salvador. Judge Paula Xinis highlighted the absence of legal grounds for his arrest and deportation, calling the move 'wholly lawless.'

Abrego Garcia, who has no criminal record and was a legal worker in the U.S., was wrongfully linked to the MS-13 gang. An immigration judge had previously barred his deportation due to potential persecution. Despite these facts, the U.S. administration proceeded with his expulsion, citing an 'administrative error.'

The situation has sparked controversy within the Justice Department, with some attorneys facing ethical dilemmas. Suspended attorney Erez Reuveni's statements revealed internal tensions between following presidential directives and ethical obligations, highlighting the broader challenges faced by government lawyers amid politically charged immigration issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

