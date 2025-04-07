U.S. Judge Slams 'Lawless' Deportation of Maryland Man to El Salvador

In a scathing legal opinion, a federal judge has condemned the U.S. government's decision to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident, to a perilous prison in El Salvador. Judge Paula Xinis highlighted the absence of legal grounds for his arrest and deportation, calling the move 'wholly lawless.'

Abrego Garcia, who has no criminal record and was a legal worker in the U.S., was wrongfully linked to the MS-13 gang. An immigration judge had previously barred his deportation due to potential persecution. Despite these facts, the U.S. administration proceeded with his expulsion, citing an 'administrative error.'

The situation has sparked controversy within the Justice Department, with some attorneys facing ethical dilemmas. Suspended attorney Erez Reuveni's statements revealed internal tensions between following presidential directives and ethical obligations, highlighting the broader challenges faced by government lawyers amid politically charged immigration issues.

