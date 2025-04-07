Shocking Knife Attack in Southwest Delhi: Public Witnesses Horror

In a harrowing incident in the Cantonment area of southwest Delhi, a woman was brutally stabbed multiple times by a man in full public view, according to police sources on Monday.

The attacker subsequently inflicted injuries on himself using the same knife. Authorities stated the incident was reported at around 11 pm Sunday by a witness.

Both individuals were hospitalized with serious injuries, and police are still determining the motive. A video capturing the incident has circulated widely on social platforms, showing the pair in a bloodied state surrounded by onlookers.

(With inputs from agencies.)