Shocking Knife Attack in Southwest Delhi: Public Witnesses Horror

A woman was repeatedly stabbed by a man in a public area of southwest Delhi. The attacker then injured himself. Both were hospitalized with serious injuries. The police are investigating the motive, and a video of the incident has circulated on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 09:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a harrowing incident in the Cantonment area of southwest Delhi, a woman was brutally stabbed multiple times by a man in full public view, according to police sources on Monday.

The attacker subsequently inflicted injuries on himself using the same knife. Authorities stated the incident was reported at around 11 pm Sunday by a witness.

Both individuals were hospitalized with serious injuries, and police are still determining the motive. A video capturing the incident has circulated widely on social platforms, showing the pair in a bloodied state surrounded by onlookers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

