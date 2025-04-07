Shocking Knife Attack in Southwest Delhi: Public Witnesses Horror
A woman was repeatedly stabbed by a man in a public area of southwest Delhi. The attacker then injured himself. Both were hospitalized with serious injuries. The police are investigating the motive, and a video of the incident has circulated on social media.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 09:18 IST
- Country:
- India
In a harrowing incident in the Cantonment area of southwest Delhi, a woman was brutally stabbed multiple times by a man in full public view, according to police sources on Monday.
The attacker subsequently inflicted injuries on himself using the same knife. Authorities stated the incident was reported at around 11 pm Sunday by a witness.
Both individuals were hospitalized with serious injuries, and police are still determining the motive. A video capturing the incident has circulated widely on social platforms, showing the pair in a bloodied state surrounded by onlookers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tamim Iqbal Hospitalized After Chest Pain During Cricket Match
Bangladesh's Cricket Icon Tamim Iqbal Hospitalized After Heart Attack
Klusner Stresses Need for Improvement as Injuries Strike LSG
Tragedy Strikes in Nashik: Man Dies from Injuries in Shocking Attack
Blaze Erupts at Nepali Business Complex: Multiple Rescues and Injuries Reported