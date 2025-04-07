Russia Thwarts Overnight Drone Invasion

Russia's air defense units acted swiftly overnight, intercepting and destroying 19 drones launched by Ukraine, as reported by the Russian defense ministry on Monday.

Among the targets, 13 drones were brought down over the strategically significant Sea of Azov, which borders Russia's southwest region.

The remaining drones were destroyed over various regions including Krasnodar, Bryansk, and the annexed Crimean Peninsula, showcasing Russia's comprehensive defense strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)