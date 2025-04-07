Left Menu

Russia Thwarts Overnight Drone Invasion

Russia's air defense units intercepted and destroyed 19 Ukrainian drones overnight. Thirteen drones were taken down over the Sea of Azov, while the remainder were destroyed across the Krasnodar and Bryansk regions and the Crimean Peninsula, according to the Russian defense ministry.

Updated: 07-04-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 09:50 IST
Russia's air defense units acted swiftly overnight, intercepting and destroying 19 drones launched by Ukraine, as reported by the Russian defense ministry on Monday.

Among the targets, 13 drones were brought down over the strategically significant Sea of Azov, which borders Russia's southwest region.

The remaining drones were destroyed over various regions including Krasnodar, Bryansk, and the annexed Crimean Peninsula, showcasing Russia's comprehensive defense strategy.

