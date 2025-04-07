Left Menu

Supreme Court Collegium Transfers High Court Judge to Kerala

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the transfer of Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari from the Madhya Pradesh High Court to the Kerala High Court. The decision was made after meetings held on March 20, March 24, and April 3, 2025, as stated on the Supreme Court's website.

Updated: 07-04-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 11:23 IST
The Supreme Court collegium has made a significant judicial shift, recommending the transfer of Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari from the Madhya Pradesh High Court to the Kerala High Court. The decision was finalized in a series of meetings led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna.

The collegium convened on three separate occasions within a short span, reflecting the gravity and deliberation behind such appointments. Meetings took place on March 20, March 24, and the final one on April 3, 2025.

A formal statement released by the apex court confirmed the transfer, highlighting the deliberative process undertaken by the collegium to fulfill its responsibilities in optimizing judicial placements.

