Supreme Court Collegium Transfers High Court Judge to Kerala

The Supreme Court collegium has made a significant judicial shift, recommending the transfer of Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari from the Madhya Pradesh High Court to the Kerala High Court. The decision was finalized in a series of meetings led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna.

The collegium convened on three separate occasions within a short span, reflecting the gravity and deliberation behind such appointments. Meetings took place on March 20, March 24, and the final one on April 3, 2025.

A formal statement released by the apex court confirmed the transfer, highlighting the deliberative process undertaken by the collegium to fulfill its responsibilities in optimizing judicial placements.

