Left Menu

US Halts Imports from South Korean Salt Farm Over Slave Labor Allegations

The U.S. has stopped importing sea salt from South Korea's Taepyung farm over slave labor accusations. This significant move aims to pressure South Korea into eradicating forced labor in salt farms. The farm produces about 16,000 tons of salt yearly, linked to slavery scandals since 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 07-04-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 11:42 IST
US Halts Imports from South Korean Salt Farm Over Slave Labor Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

For the first time, the United States has taken action against a South Korean salt farm by halting imports due to allegations of slave labor. This move targets Taepyung, a key player in South Korea's salt production industry, renowned for its history of worker abuse.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued a withhold release order, effectively stopping any sea salt products from entering U.S. ports from the Taepyung farm in Sinan. This farm plays a pivotal role in the salt industry, supplying substantial quantities to South Korean food companies.

This new development follows revelations of forced labor practices dating back to 2014, involving the exploitation of vulnerable individuals, often with disabilities. Despite previous legal actions, these inhumane practices have persisted, prompting renewed efforts to eradicate them through international pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025