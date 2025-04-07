US Halts Imports from South Korean Salt Farm Over Slave Labor Allegations

For the first time, the United States has taken action against a South Korean salt farm by halting imports due to allegations of slave labor. This move targets Taepyung, a key player in South Korea's salt production industry, renowned for its history of worker abuse.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued a withhold release order, effectively stopping any sea salt products from entering U.S. ports from the Taepyung farm in Sinan. This farm plays a pivotal role in the salt industry, supplying substantial quantities to South Korean food companies.

This new development follows revelations of forced labor practices dating back to 2014, involving the exploitation of vulnerable individuals, often with disabilities. Despite previous legal actions, these inhumane practices have persisted, prompting renewed efforts to eradicate them through international pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)