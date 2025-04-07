Controversy Blooms at Tulip Garden Over Waqf Bill Meeting

A recent meeting between Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju at the Tulip Garden in Srinagar has ignited political controversy. Critics, including the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) and Peoples' Conference, have labeled the meeting 'Waqf law bonhomie,' suggesting it signifies a political compromise by the ruling National Conference.

The opposition has accused the National Conference of capitulating to the BJP over the recent Waqf Amendment Bill, which was piloted in Parliament by Rijiju. Farooq Abdullah, the National Conference president, was also present at the meeting, adding to the criticism. PDP leader Naeem Akhtar lamented the lack of resistance to the bill, while MLA Waheed Para criticized the government for using Muslims as props in political maneuvers.

The meeting has spotlighted the ongoing debate over the Waqf Act, which aims to improve governance of Waqf properties. While Tamil Nadu rejected the bill outright, critics in Jammu and Kashmir argue the National Conference hastily accepted it for political benefits, undermining minority rights in the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)