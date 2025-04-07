Rajasthan HC Extends Interim Bail for Asaram in Rape Case

The Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur has extended the interim bail of Asaram, the controversial self-styled godman, until July 1, amid allegations of violating bail conditions in a rape case. Asaram's surrender to Jodhpur Central Jail occurred on April 1, following the completion of his previous bail on March 31.

A division bench, comprising Justices Dinesh Mehta and Vineet Kumar, has allowed the extension under the previous conditions set by the Supreme Court, which prohibit any sermons or gatherings with his followers. This decision came despite objections from the state's counsel, P.C. Solanki, who presented video evidence allegedly showing Asaram holding sermons at his Indore ashram.

Asaram's counsel, Nishant Bora, confirmed that an affidavit was filed addressing these allegations, and the court has accepted it, granting the extension of the interim bail. Asaram, who surrendered at a private Ayurveda hospital, was initially granted interim bail by the Gujarat High Court on March 28 in relation to another rape case in Surat.

