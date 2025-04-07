Left Menu

Rajasthan HC Extends Interim Bail for Asaram in Rape Case

The Rajasthan High Court has extended interim bail for Asaram, a self-styled godman, until July 1 in a rape case. Despite conditions against sermons or gatherings, objections were raised about violations. The court required an affidavit addressing these issues, which Asaram's counsel submitted, allowing the bail extension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:56 IST
Rajasthan HC Extends Interim Bail for Asaram in Rape Case
Asaram
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur has extended the interim bail of Asaram, the controversial self-styled godman, until July 1, amid allegations of violating bail conditions in a rape case. Asaram's surrender to Jodhpur Central Jail occurred on April 1, following the completion of his previous bail on March 31.

A division bench, comprising Justices Dinesh Mehta and Vineet Kumar, has allowed the extension under the previous conditions set by the Supreme Court, which prohibit any sermons or gatherings with his followers. This decision came despite objections from the state's counsel, P.C. Solanki, who presented video evidence allegedly showing Asaram holding sermons at his Indore ashram.

Asaram's counsel, Nishant Bora, confirmed that an affidavit was filed addressing these allegations, and the court has accepted it, granting the extension of the interim bail. Asaram, who surrendered at a private Ayurveda hospital, was initially granted interim bail by the Gujarat High Court on March 28 in relation to another rape case in Surat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025