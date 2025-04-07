Left Menu

Rajasthan High Court Extends Asaram's Bail Amidst Controversy

The Rajasthan High Court has prolonged Asaram's interim bail until July 1, amid allegations of bail condition violations. Despite objections from the respondent's counsel citing evidence of sermons conducted at his Indore ashram, Asaram's submission of an affidavit led to the bail extension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:57 IST
Rajasthan High Court Extends Asaram's Bail Amidst Controversy
bail
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur has extended the interim bail of Asaram, a self-proclaimed godman, until July 1. This development came amidst a rape case where he surrendered on April 1 following the expiration of his previous bail on March 31.

A bench composed of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Vineet Kumar permitted the extension on similar terms set by the Supreme Court, barring Asaram from conducting sermons or gathering with followers. His plea was scrutinized on April 2, where objections were raised by the respondent's counsel, P C Solanki.

Solanki presented video evidence suggesting Asaram breached bail terms by holding gatherings at his Indore ashram, leading the court to request an affidavit. Asaram's lawyer, Nishant Bora, confirmed the submission on Monday, facilitating the bail extension, while Asaram remains admitted to a private Ayurveda hospital since his surrender.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025