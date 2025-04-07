Rajasthan High Court Extends Asaram's Bail Amidst Controversy
The Rajasthan High Court has prolonged Asaram's interim bail until July 1, amid allegations of bail condition violations. Despite objections from the respondent's counsel citing evidence of sermons conducted at his Indore ashram, Asaram's submission of an affidavit led to the bail extension.
- Country:
- India
The Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur has extended the interim bail of Asaram, a self-proclaimed godman, until July 1. This development came amidst a rape case where he surrendered on April 1 following the expiration of his previous bail on March 31.
A bench composed of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Vineet Kumar permitted the extension on similar terms set by the Supreme Court, barring Asaram from conducting sermons or gathering with followers. His plea was scrutinized on April 2, where objections were raised by the respondent's counsel, P C Solanki.
Solanki presented video evidence suggesting Asaram breached bail terms by holding gatherings at his Indore ashram, leading the court to request an affidavit. Asaram's lawyer, Nishant Bora, confirmed the submission on Monday, facilitating the bail extension, while Asaram remains admitted to a private Ayurveda hospital since his surrender.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Interim Bail Granted to USTM Chancellor Amid Exam Scandal
University Chancellor Granted Interim Bail Amid Controversy
Political Tensions Rise in Assam as Congress Leader Receives Interim Bail
Interim Bail for Asaram Spurs Fears for Survivor's Family
Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid president’s interim bail plea rejected, regular bail hearing on April 2: Government counsel.