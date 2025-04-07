Rajasthan High Court Extends Asaram's Bail Amidst Controversy

The Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur has extended the interim bail of Asaram, a self-proclaimed godman, until July 1. This development came amidst a rape case where he surrendered on April 1 following the expiration of his previous bail on March 31.

A bench composed of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Vineet Kumar permitted the extension on similar terms set by the Supreme Court, barring Asaram from conducting sermons or gathering with followers. His plea was scrutinized on April 2, where objections were raised by the respondent's counsel, P C Solanki.

Solanki presented video evidence suggesting Asaram breached bail terms by holding gatherings at his Indore ashram, leading the court to request an affidavit. Asaram's lawyer, Nishant Bora, confirmed the submission on Monday, facilitating the bail extension, while Asaram remains admitted to a private Ayurveda hospital since his surrender.

