Tragic Blaze Engulfs Chemical Factory in Haridwar

A chemical factory in the Bahadarabad area was engulfed in flames, leading to the tragic deaths of the factory owner, Mahesh Agarwal, and a worker, Sanjay Kumar. The fire was so intense that it could be seen from kilometres away.

Another worker, Jogendra Saini, suffered critical injuries in the blaze that erupted around 9 pm on Sunday, prompting panic among local residents. Firefighters battled the raging inferno for 12 hours and finally managed to bring it under control on Monday morning.

Despite efforts from locals armed with water buckets and tankers, the chemicals present accelerated the fire's spread. Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Doval confirmed a forensic team has collected evidence, and a probe is underway to assess fire safety compliance at the factory.

(With inputs from agencies.)