Maharashtra's Cyber Crime Blitz: Fadnavis Leads the Charge

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the state's drive to curb cyber crimes, pinpointing financial frauds as the predominant issue. Speaking at a Mumbai Police event, he inaugurated the Nirbhaya Cyber Lab at D B Marg Police Station and launched several other cyber initiatives.

Highlighting the importance of technological prowess, Fadnavis underscored Mumbai Police's efforts with 87 dedicated woman and child assistance cells and the establishment of three centers for cyber security, which he dubbed as 'centres of excellence.'

With the anticipated rise in cyber crimes surpassing street crimes, Fadnavis identified digital transaction growth as both a boon and a potential vulnerability. His call for a technology-savvy police force comes as Maharashtra plans to set up five more cyber labs.

