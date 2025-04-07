Left Menu

Maharashtra's Cyber Crime Blitz: Fadnavis Leads the Charge

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the state's emphasis on combating cyber crimes, particularly financial frauds. Inaugurating the Nirbhaya Cyber Lab, he showcased the city's police efforts in establishing cyber security centers. With upcoming cyber labs and initiatives, Fadnavis stressed technological advancement in police operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the state's drive to curb cyber crimes, pinpointing financial frauds as the predominant issue. Speaking at a Mumbai Police event, he inaugurated the Nirbhaya Cyber Lab at D B Marg Police Station and launched several other cyber initiatives.

Highlighting the importance of technological prowess, Fadnavis underscored Mumbai Police's efforts with 87 dedicated woman and child assistance cells and the establishment of three centers for cyber security, which he dubbed as 'centres of excellence.'

With the anticipated rise in cyber crimes surpassing street crimes, Fadnavis identified digital transaction growth as both a boon and a potential vulnerability. His call for a technology-savvy police force comes as Maharashtra plans to set up five more cyber labs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

