Ramaphosa’s Visit to Eastern Cape Aims to Boost Growth and Service Delivery

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government has officially welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s upcoming Presidential Oversight Visit to the province, scheduled for April 15 and 16, 2025. This high-level engagement is part of a national initiative to assess service delivery progress, address key developmental challenges, and explore new opportunities for inclusive economic growth in South Africa.

The two-day visit, which will be based in Gqeberha, will see the President accompanied by several Ministers, Deputy Ministers, and senior national government officials. Leaders from all three spheres of government—national, provincial, and local—will participate in various events and engagements, including an extended Joint Cabinet meeting and community outreach sessions.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and his Executive Council have expressed strong support for the visit, highlighting its importance in aligning national and provincial priorities to improve the lives of Eastern Cape residents. In a statement, Premier Mabuyane emphasized the value of direct engagement with the President and his Cabinet, noting that such interactions help foster accountability, coordination, and strategic focus across government sectors.

“The visit by President Ramaphosa reinforces our collective responsibility to fast-track service delivery, promote economic transformation, and respond to the needs of our communities,” said Mabuyane. “We are confident that this engagement will strengthen the partnership between our province and national government, helping us unlock the full potential of the Eastern Cape.”

A central component of the visit will be an oversight tour of the Coega Industrial Development Zone (IDZ), one of South Africa’s largest infrastructure projects aimed at promoting export-oriented investment and job creation. The President and his delegation will assess ongoing projects at Coega, engage with investors and local stakeholders, and review the zone’s contribution to economic development in the province.

The Joint Cabinet meeting, scheduled to take place during the second day of the visit, will include Executive Mayors from Eastern Cape’s District and Metro Municipalities. This gathering will provide a platform for a comprehensive review of service delivery initiatives, infrastructure development, investment pipelines, and municipal performance.

In its official statement, the Eastern Cape Provincial Government said the visit exemplifies President Ramaphosa’s commitment to strengthening intergovernmental collaboration and ensuring that no region is left behind in South Africa’s development journey.

“The provincial government is particularly encouraged by the focus on fostering synergy between spheres of government, sharing best practices, and enhancing service delivery outcomes,” the statement read.

The visit is expected to include several community engagements and site visits to assess the implementation of key public services, including healthcare, education, housing, and transport. These interactions aim to provide first-hand insights into residents’ experiences while allowing officials to identify and resolve bottlenecks in service delivery systems.

This Presidential Oversight Visit to the Eastern Cape marks the fifth such engagement in recent months, following similar visits to Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, and Gauteng. The broader goal of these visits is to ensure alignment between the President’s priorities and the actual progress being made on the ground in various provinces.

Local communities, civil society organizations, and business stakeholders are expected to participate actively in the programme, contributing to a transparent and inclusive review of provincial development efforts.

As the Eastern Cape continues to grapple with socio-economic challenges such as high unemployment, infrastructure backlogs, and slow economic growth, the provincial government says it remains committed to working collaboratively with national leadership to find sustainable solutions.

“We are focused on building an enabling environment for investment, employment, and improved public services,” said Premier Mabuyane. “This visit presents a unique opportunity to elevate key provincial projects, address implementation challenges, and chart a clear path toward inclusive and sustained development.”

The outcomes of the visit will inform ongoing government planning processes, including the Medium-Term Strategic Framework and provincial development plans. It is anticipated that the engagements will lead to practical resolutions and targeted interventions that can make a tangible impact on the lives of Eastern Cape residents.