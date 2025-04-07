Extended Bail for Asaram Amidst Controversy

The Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur has extended the interim bail of controversial godman Asaram until July 1, regarding a 2013 rape case. The decision follows Asaram's surrender at Jodhpur Central Jail on April 1, after his initial bail ended on March 31.

The extension comes under the same conditions outlined by the Supreme Court, which prohibits any sermons or gatherings with followers. Despite objections and presented video evidence by the respondent's advocate, P C Solanki, regarding alleged bail violations, the court accepted an affidavit from Asaram and accepted the plea for bail extension.

Asaram, who is serving life imprisonment for sexual assault convictions, was granted interim bail on medical grounds earlier this year. His case highlights ongoing legal battles following his 2013 arrest and subsequent convictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)