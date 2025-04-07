Left Menu

U.S.-China Trade Tensions: A Call for Multilateralism

The Chinese Foreign Ministry criticized the U.S.'s recent tariffs, labeling them as unilateral and protectionist. Pressured by the tariffs, China plans to raise concerns at a World Trade Organization meeting, advocating for multilateralism and warning against economic bullying, particularly for less developed nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 17:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has issued a strong rebuke against the United States, characterizing President Donald Trump's recent tariffs as manifestations of bullying. Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the ministry, described the tariffs as examples of unilateralism and protectionism, arguing they primarily serve U.S. interests while harming others. During a regular press conference, Lin criticized the imposition of additional tariffs on Chinese goods, explaining the move as disadvantaging other countries.

In recent developments, the Trump administration has implemented an extra 34% tariff on Chinese imports, escalating the total duties on these goods to 54% this year. In response, China has introduced a set of countermeasures. Lin expressed uncertainty about potential negotiations with the U.S. and highlighted the impact on less developed countries as the U.S. customs agents began enforcing a unilateral 10% tariff on many imports.

Additionally, Lin announced China's intention to address the issue of U.S. tariffs at an upcoming World Trade Organization meeting. Citing documents, trade sources view this move as an effort to build a coalition against these tariffs. Lin urged global solidarity to oppose unilateralism and protect multilateral systems, aligning with United Nations and WTO values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

