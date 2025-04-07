Left Menu

Elusive Criminal Suraj Captured After Six-Year Manhunt

Delhi Police arrested Suraj, a key member of the Salman Tyagi-Saddam Gauri gang, at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal. Suraj had evaded capture since 2019 and was a proclaimed offender under the MCOC Act. He was involved in extortion and attempted murder, and had been on the run across multiple states.

The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a pivotal figure in the Salman Tyagi-Saddam Gauri gang following an intensive search spanning several years. Identified as Suraj, the suspect is deemed instrumental in the gang's criminal operations, which include extortion and attempted murder.

Officers detained the 35-year-old at the Anand Vihar Bus Terminal while he was allegedly planning to escape to Chennai. Suraj, who hails from Uttam Nagar's Hastsal area, had been declared a proclaimed offender under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOC) Act since 2019.

A police investigation revealed Suraj's transition from a rag picker to a life of crime in 2013. After serving jail time for attempted murder with gangster Salman Tyagi, he drifted back into the criminal underworld, leading to a complex manhunt across various states until his recent capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

