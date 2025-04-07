Constitutional Clash: Waqf Amendment Act Sparks Legal Battles

New Delhi is witnessing a significant legal battle as the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, faces challenges in the Supreme Court. The Act, backed by the Indian government, has seen petitions filed from parties like DMK and Congress alongside notable figures such as AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

Controversy ignited after President Droupadi Murmu assented to the contentious bill following heated parliamentary debates. Critics, including Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and the AIMPLB, argue that the law undermines fundamental rights, effectively curtailing Muslim community control over religious endowments.

The Supreme Court is set for urgent hearings on this matter, assessing claims that the law violates constitutional articles ensuring religious and institutional freedoms. This case highlights broader tensions around religious rights and minority protection in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)