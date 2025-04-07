Left Menu

Constitutional Clash: Waqf Amendment Act Sparks Legal Battles

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 faces multiple legal challenges questioning its constitutional validity. High-profile petitioners, including political parties and religious organizations, argue the law infringes on Muslim rights and religious freedom. The Indian Supreme Court is set to hear these petitions amid claims of arbitrary and discriminatory government actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 19:26 IST
Constitutional Clash: Waqf Amendment Act Sparks Legal Battles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi is witnessing a significant legal battle as the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, faces challenges in the Supreme Court. The Act, backed by the Indian government, has seen petitions filed from parties like DMK and Congress alongside notable figures such as AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

Controversy ignited after President Droupadi Murmu assented to the contentious bill following heated parliamentary debates. Critics, including Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and the AIMPLB, argue that the law undermines fundamental rights, effectively curtailing Muslim community control over religious endowments.

The Supreme Court is set for urgent hearings on this matter, assessing claims that the law violates constitutional articles ensuring religious and institutional freedoms. This case highlights broader tensions around religious rights and minority protection in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025