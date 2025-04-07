Left Menu

Lawsuit Against Epstein's Ties Ends: Former Model Drops Accusations

A former model dismissed her lawsuit accusing psychiatrist Henry Jarecki of enabling Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking. Known as Jane Doe 11, she sought unspecified damages, alleging rape and confidential information sharing. She withdrew her complaint after reviewing her relationship's history and evidence, believing Jarecki meant no harm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 19:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a Manhattan federal court revelation on Friday, a former model has voluntarily dismissed her lawsuit against Henry Jarecki, a psychiatrist previously allied with Jeffrey Epstein, accused of facilitating the financier's illicit activities. The complaint withdrawal comes with prejudice, barring any future litigation against Jarecki on these grounds.

The dismissal alleges Jarecki had raped the plaintiff, known as Jane Doe 11, and shared confidential medical data with Epstein. However, the model now contends Jarecki posed no harm, questioning the evidence of alleged interactions, and stressing she was not a patient nor referred by Epstein.

Jarecki, a respected Yale faculty member and businessman with lucrative ventures like MovieFone, denies all accusations. His legal representation criticized the claims as "ludicrous." The case underscores ongoing legal actions tied to Epstein's infamous network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

