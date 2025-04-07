Lawsuit Against Epstein's Ties Ends: Former Model Drops Accusations

In a Manhattan federal court revelation on Friday, a former model has voluntarily dismissed her lawsuit against Henry Jarecki, a psychiatrist previously allied with Jeffrey Epstein, accused of facilitating the financier's illicit activities. The complaint withdrawal comes with prejudice, barring any future litigation against Jarecki on these grounds.

The dismissal alleges Jarecki had raped the plaintiff, known as Jane Doe 11, and shared confidential medical data with Epstein. However, the model now contends Jarecki posed no harm, questioning the evidence of alleged interactions, and stressing she was not a patient nor referred by Epstein.

Jarecki, a respected Yale faculty member and businessman with lucrative ventures like MovieFone, denies all accusations. His legal representation criticized the claims as "ludicrous." The case underscores ongoing legal actions tied to Epstein's infamous network.

(With inputs from agencies.)