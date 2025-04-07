Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet Boosts Recruitment and Police Reforms

The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved a common examination scheme for recruiting engineers, relaxing the age limit for past vacancies. Amendments to police service rules aim to improve cadre management. Additionally, 280 new public health posts are created, and a finance memorandum was deliberated for the 16th Finance Commission.

Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet Boosts Recruitment and Police Reforms
The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet has taken significant steps to enhance recruitment and governance by approving a common examination scheme for direct recruitment of assistant and junior engineers. Aimed at expediting the hiring process, the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is tasked with finalizing the syllabus in consultation with relevant departments.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu led the Cabinet in approving a 'one-time relaxation' of the upper age limit for candidates applying to fill vacancies resulting from cancelled notifications issued before 2024. Simultaneously, the Cabinet greenlit the 4th Amendment to the Arunachal Pradesh Police Service Rules, initially set forth in 1989, to streamline cadre management and improve the rank structure.

Furthering their progressive agenda, the Cabinet authorized the creation of 280 new posts in the public health engineering and water supply department, aimed at satisfying long-serving staff and enabling new recruitments, thus boosting departmental effectiveness. The finance, planning, and investment department concurrently presented a memorandum for the 16th Finance Commission, which received Cabinet approval.

