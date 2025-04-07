Indore Police Arrest Inter-State Gang with Stolen Wealth
Four individuals, part of an inter-state gang involved in housebreaking thefts, were arrested in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, with stolen goods worth over Rs 1 crore. The arrests end a seven-year hunt for these criminals, with efforts ongoing to capture remaining gang members.
In a significant breakthrough, Indore Police have apprehended four members of an inter-state gang engaged in housebreaking thefts across multiple states, seizing jewellery valued at over Rs 1 crore and Rs 3 lakh in cash. A police official announced the arrests on Monday.
The suspects, identified as Kharak Singh, 38, Sumal Singh Alawa, 32, Gamhar Singh, 45, and Rammu Masania, 32, had been evading capture for seven years. Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinod Kumar Meena stated that a reward of Rs 10,000 had been offered for each gang member.
According to authorities, this group was responsible for numerous thefts in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh. While these arrests mark a law enforcement success, efforts continue to nab additional members still at large.
