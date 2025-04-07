New Judges Sworn in at Allahabad High Court: Strength Rises to 82

In a significant development for the Allahabad High Court, Justices Arindam Sinha and Chandra Dhari Singh were officially sworn in as judges this Monday. The oath ceremony was presided over by Chief Justice Arun Bhansali, marking an important milestone for the court.

The appointments follow a presidential notification issued on March 28, transferring the judges to the Allahabad High Court. Justice Sinha hails from the Orissa High Court, while Justice Singh arrives from the Delhi High Court, both bringing a wealth of legal expertise to the table.

These new appointments increase the judge strength at the high court to 82, compared to the sanctioned strength of 160. Both judges hold a storied history within the legal profession, showcasing extensive experience across numerous high courts and specialty in civil law and constitutional matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)