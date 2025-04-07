Left Menu

New Judges Sworn in at Allahabad High Court: Strength Rises to 82

Justices Arindam Sinha and Chandra Dhari Singh were sworn in as judges at the Allahabad High Court, increasing the total number of judges to 82. Justice Sinha, originally from the Orissa High Court, and Justice Singh, from the Delhi High Court, bring with them substantial experience in various legal fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:45 IST
In a significant development for the Allahabad High Court, Justices Arindam Sinha and Chandra Dhari Singh were officially sworn in as judges this Monday. The oath ceremony was presided over by Chief Justice Arun Bhansali, marking an important milestone for the court.

The appointments follow a presidential notification issued on March 28, transferring the judges to the Allahabad High Court. Justice Sinha hails from the Orissa High Court, while Justice Singh arrives from the Delhi High Court, both bringing a wealth of legal expertise to the table.

These new appointments increase the judge strength at the high court to 82, compared to the sanctioned strength of 160. Both judges hold a storied history within the legal profession, showcasing extensive experience across numerous high courts and specialty in civil law and constitutional matters.

