Amit Shah Inaugurates Border Facilities in Kathua, Pays Tribute to Martyr BSF Officer

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, undertook a significant visit to the Border Outpost 'Vinay' in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, as part of his ongoing visit to the region. During the visit, he interacted with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stationed at the international border. Accompanying him on this important occasion were dignitaries such as Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Home Secretary Shri Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau, and the Director-General of the Border Security Force, along with other high-ranking officials.

The highlight of the visit was Shri Amit Shah’s emotional tribute to the martyr Assistant Commandant Vinay Prasad of the BSF. The brave officer made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty during his service at the international border in Kathua district in 2019. The Union Home Minister paid his respects to the martyr, acknowledging his valor and commitment to safeguarding the country’s borders.

This visit marked a significant moment, as it reflected the government’s continuous commitment to the welfare of border security forces and the improving conditions under which they operate. The Home Minister, during his address, stressed the challenging conditions under which the BSF personnel serve, often braving extreme weather conditions, including freezing temperatures, heavy rainfall, and scorching heat, all while ensuring the security of the nation's borders. He acknowledged their dedication and vigilance, which is a testament to their unwavering commitment to national security.

On this occasion, Shri Amit Shah inaugurated several newly constructed facilities at the border, aimed at enhancing the living and operational conditions of BSF personnel. These facilities, which included 8 women barracks, high-mast lights, a G+1 tower, and a composite Border Outpost (BOP), were built at a cost of ₹47.22 crore. The Union Home Minister underscored the importance of these infrastructure upgrades, which would not only improve the security arrangements but also help in making the living conditions for BSF officers and soldiers more comfortable and conducive to their high-stakes duties.

The Union Home Minister expressed his appreciation for the extraordinary efforts made by the BSF personnel in securing the Jammu region’s international border. He remarked that the BSF is often the first line of defense for the country, and its role in safeguarding the nation has always been critical, especially during times of conflict. He acknowledged that the BSF’s contribution during every war with Pakistan has been as crucial as that of the Indian Army, solidifying their reputation as a key player in India’s defense strategy.

Further emphasizing the importance of technology in modern border security operations, Shri Amit Shah shared that two models of advanced electronic surveillance systems have been developed and will be deployed at strategic points along the border. These systems will enhance the ability of soldiers to receive timely information and respond swiftly to potential threats or enemy actions. The Home Minister also discussed the ongoing research and development efforts to detect and neutralize tunnels and infiltrations along the border using the latest technology.

Additionally, the Union Home Minister revealed that over 26 technology-driven initiatives, such as anti-drone technology, tunnel detection systems, and advanced electronic surveillance, are currently undergoing tests. He expressed confidence that some of these initiatives would yield significant results by next March, providing BSF personnel with cutting-edge tools to bolster their operational effectiveness and safety.

Shri Amit Shah emphasized that the Indian government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is fully dedicated to enhancing the welfare of security forces and their families. He mentioned several welfare schemes that the government has introduced for the benefit of security forces, such as the Ayushman CAPF, Ex-Gratia Payments, accident death insurance coverage under the CAPF salary package scheme, the Unified Pension Scheme, the Prime Minister Scholarship Scheme (PMSS), and E-Housing initiatives. These schemes aim to provide financial and social support to the forces and ensure their well-being while serving the nation.

The Union Home Minister also outlined the future plans for the security forces on both the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders, noting that they will soon be equipped with comprehensive technical assistance to further enhance their operational capabilities. With these efforts, the government aims to ensure that security forces are always prepared, well-equipped, and supported in their crucial mission to protect the nation’s borders.

In conclusion, the visit by Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah to Kathua was a momentous occasion, reflecting the government's strong commitment to improving the conditions for the security forces and recognizing their bravery and sacrifice. The infrastructure improvements, technological advancements, and welfare schemes announced will undoubtedly strengthen the morale of the BSF personnel, enabling them to perform their duties with even greater efficiency and dedication.