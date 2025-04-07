Left Menu

Kerala High Court Considers Appeal: Munambam Land Dispute Judicial Commission's Future Hangs in Balance

The Kerala High Court has temporarily stayed a previous decision that nullified the appointment of a judicial commission to investigate the Munambam land dispute. The commission, led by Justice C N Ramachandran Nair, will continue to function but must seek court approval before acting on its findings. A final hearing is set for June 16.

The Kerala High Court has issued an interim stay on a prior judgment that annulled the establishment of a judicial commission by the state government, aimed at investigating the contentious Munambam land dispute.

The Division Bench, led by Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice S Manu, agreed to maintain the commission's functionality, allowing it to submit investigative reports but not act on their recommendations without judicial approval.

The court's decision follows an appeal by the state government against the earlier verdict, as entities challenge ownership claims in the disputed region. A critical hearing is scheduled for June 16.

