Sri Lanka's Population Surge: Western Province Leads the Pack

The 2024 census results reveal that Sri Lanka's population has increased to 21,763,170, up by 1,403,731 from the previous count in 2012, according to the Census and Statistics Department.

The Western province holds the majority with 28.1% of the populace, while the Northern province remains the least populated at 5.3%. Among the 25 districts, Gampaha district in the Western province ranks as the most populous, boasting 2,433,685 residents, closely followed by the capital city district of Colombo with 2,374,461.

The data indicate a marked decrease in annual growth rate, falling to 0.5%. This follows a historical trend where the peak was noted back in 1953 at 2.8%.

(With inputs from agencies.)