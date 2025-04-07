Sri Lanka's Population Surge: Western Province Leads the Pack
The 2024 Sri Lanka census reveals a population of 21,763,170, marking an increase of over 1.4 million since 2012. Western Province remains the most populous, while the Northern Province is the least. The country's annual growth rate has declined to 0.5% compared to previous years.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
The 2024 census results reveal that Sri Lanka's population has increased to 21,763,170, up by 1,403,731 from the previous count in 2012, according to the Census and Statistics Department.
The Western province holds the majority with 28.1% of the populace, while the Northern province remains the least populated at 5.3%. Among the 25 districts, Gampaha district in the Western province ranks as the most populous, boasting 2,433,685 residents, closely followed by the capital city district of Colombo with 2,374,461.
The data indicate a marked decrease in annual growth rate, falling to 0.5%. This follows a historical trend where the peak was noted back in 1953 at 2.8%.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Colombo for three-day visit.
Modi Pays Tribute at IPKF Memorial in Colombo
PM Modi's Diplomatic Journey: Strengthening Ties in Colombo
Strengthening Maritime Ties: INS Sahyadri Visits Colombo
Adani Ports Launches Colombo West Terminal: A New Era in South Asian Trade