Mystery Solved: Missing Man's Body Discovered in Village Well

The body of Mukesh Kumar Bind, who disappeared three months ago, was discovered in a well. His wife, Rekha Devi, had reported a dispute with Nebul Bind, suspected of involvement. A police case was filed, and Nebul is being questioned as the investigation continues. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 07-04-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 22:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The decomposed body of a man missing for three months was found in a dry well, authorities confirmed on Monday. Mukesh Kumar Bind, identified by his wife Rekha Devi, was last seen on December 30, 2024.

Rekha filed a complaint against Nebul Bind, accusing him of threatening to make her husband disappear following a dispute. Nebul allegedly lured Mukesh with a job promise before Mukesh vanished, sparking a police investigation.

She claimed that Nebul returned after a few days, but Mukesh didn't, prompting a kidnapping case against Nebul. The police have detained Nebul for questioning as further investigations are underway, with the body set for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

