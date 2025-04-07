Mystery Solved: Missing Man's Body Discovered in Village Well

The decomposed body of a man missing for three months was found in a dry well, authorities confirmed on Monday. Mukesh Kumar Bind, identified by his wife Rekha Devi, was last seen on December 30, 2024.

Rekha filed a complaint against Nebul Bind, accusing him of threatening to make her husband disappear following a dispute. Nebul allegedly lured Mukesh with a job promise before Mukesh vanished, sparking a police investigation.

She claimed that Nebul returned after a few days, but Mukesh didn't, prompting a kidnapping case against Nebul. The police have detained Nebul for questioning as further investigations are underway, with the body set for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)