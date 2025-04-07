ED Raids Tamil Nadu Minister's Property in Loan Fraud Case
The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches across Tamil Nadu, including properties linked to minister K N Nehru, due to a Rs 22 crore bank loan fraud involving a real estate group led by his brother. The investigation follows a 2021 CBI FIR, with allegations of misuse of funds.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out multiple searches in Tamil Nadu on Monday, targeting locations connected to minister and senior DMK leader K N Nehru. Official sources reveal the operation is part of a probe into an alleged bank loan fraud by a real estate firm associated with Nehru's brother.
Searches took place in cities including Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, and Coimbatore, with central security forces ensuring the safety of ED officials. These efforts are tied to accusations linked to a Rs 22 crore bank loan fraud involving the TVH Group, promoted by Nehru's brother, K N Ravichandran.
The investigation also scrutinizes potential misuse of loan funds, believed to be routed to a family-controlled Trust. Allegations have prompted reactions from Tamil Nadu's Law Minister, who accused the BJP-led Centre of weaponizing the ED as a political ally, dismissing its impartiality.
