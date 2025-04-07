Algeria-Mali Airspace Dispute Escalates

Amid rising diplomatic tensions, Algeria has prohibited flights to and from Mali, citing recurring violations of its airspace, according to its Defense Ministry's announcement on Monday.

The issue began when Algeria accused a Malian surveillance drone of encroaching 1.6 kilometers into its territory, subsequently shooting it down. However, Mali contested these claims, stating the wreckage was discovered on its side of the border.

In response to the incident, Mali and its regional allies, Burkina Faso and Niger, pulled their ambassadors from Algeria. Algeria fired back by recalling its envoys and delaying the deployment of a new ambassador to Burkina Faso, as the Sahelian countries criticized Algeria's actions as irresponsible.

