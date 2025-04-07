Left Menu

Algeria-Mali Airspace Dispute Escalates

Algeria banned flights to and from Mali after accusing the latter of airspace violations, deepening a diplomatic crisis. Allegations involved a drone incident. Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger pulled ambassadors for consultations. Algeria retaliated by recalling its diplomats and delaying an envoy to Burkina Faso.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 23:54 IST
Algeria-Mali Airspace Dispute Escalates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid rising diplomatic tensions, Algeria has prohibited flights to and from Mali, citing recurring violations of its airspace, according to its Defense Ministry's announcement on Monday.

The issue began when Algeria accused a Malian surveillance drone of encroaching 1.6 kilometers into its territory, subsequently shooting it down. However, Mali contested these claims, stating the wreckage was discovered on its side of the border.

In response to the incident, Mali and its regional allies, Burkina Faso and Niger, pulled their ambassadors from Algeria. Algeria fired back by recalling its envoys and delaying the deployment of a new ambassador to Burkina Faso, as the Sahelian countries criticized Algeria's actions as irresponsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025