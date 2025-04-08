The Trump administration is curtailing substantial U.S. aid, affecting Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, and Syria, a decision scrutinized by global authorities for its potential devastating consequences. Key assistance programs, including food aid through the U.N. World Food Programme, are on the chopping block, sparking global alarm over impending humanitarian crises.

The termination of funds may be catastrophic, as millions facing extreme hunger could be left without any safety net. According to Cindy McCain of the WFP, these cuts 'will deepen hunger, fuel instability, and make the world far less safe.' The move is perceived by many critics as part of Trump's broader agenda to dismantle the USAID.

Despite prior assurances from the administration to protect life-saving initiatives, recent weekend actions reveal widespread program cancellations initiated by the Department of Government Efficiency. These terminations will likely worsen pre-existing crises, exacerbating conditions that foster illegal immigration and extremism in the affected regions.

