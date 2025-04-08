New Zealand’s Parliamentary Delegation Embarks on Key Pacific Visit

A high-profile delegation from New Zealand’s Parliament will travel to the Pacific over the coming week, aiming to strengthen ties with the region and explore areas of mutual cooperation. The delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, will visit key Pacific islands, including Tonga, Hawai’i, and Vanuatu, as part of a broader effort to engage more closely with New Zealand's Pacific neighbors.

The delegation’s visit comes at a critical time for the Pacific region, which is facing a complex and rapidly changing geopolitical and economic landscape. Winston Peters, speaking about the visit, emphasized New Zealand’s long-term commitment to the Pacific, a commitment that transcends political cycles. "New Zealand's commitment to the Pacific is long-term and endures through successive governments and across the political spectrum," he said. "That’s why we are visiting the region with a senior delegation from across our Parliament to listen to our partners and learn more about the Pacific’s priorities."

The visit underscores New Zealand's position as a close and trusted partner in the Pacific, with shared historical, economic, strategic, and cultural ties. The country’s longstanding membership in the Pacific Islands Forum, a critical regional organization, further reinforces these connections. Mr. Peters highlighted that New Zealand’s relationships in the Pacific are not only based on shared interests but also deep people-to-people connections that have been cultivated over many years.

The delegation is composed of several prominent New Zealand political leaders, each bringing their expertise to various aspects of the visit. The full delegation includes:

Winston Peters – Deputy Prime Minister, leading the visit and overseeing diplomatic and strategic discussions

Dr. Shane Reti – Minister for Pacific Peoples and Universities, focusing on social development and education

Simon Watts – Minister for Climate Change and Energy, addressing environmental concerns and regional energy initiatives

Nicole McKee – Minister for Courts, bringing insights into regional legal and governance frameworks

Carmel Sepuloni – Deputy Leader of the Opposition and Vice Chair of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, providing a bipartisan perspective

Tim van de Molen – Chair of the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee, focusing on defense and trade relations

Teanau Tuiono – Assistant Speaker and Green Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, advocating for environmental issues and sustainability in Pacific governance

Jenny Salesa – Co-Chair of the NZ-Pacific Interparliamentary Friendship Group, fostering political and cultural ties with Pacific countries

Andy Foster – Chair of the Transport and Infrastructure Committee, concentrating on regional infrastructure development and connectivity

The visit is being hailed as an essential part of New Zealand's ongoing efforts to deepen and renew relationships with Pacific nations. With many of the Pacific's challenges rooted in the interconnected issues of climate change, economic resilience, and regional security, the delegation’s discussions will revolve around how New Zealand can contribute to sustainable solutions.

"New Zealand has deep connections in the Pacific, and it is incumbent on us to regularly spend quality time in the region, to renew relationships, and ensure that we are working with our partners towards mutually-beneficial cooperation," Mr. Peters stated.

In addition to formal diplomatic engagements, the delegation’s trip will include public events, community outreach, and discussions with local leaders. These interactions are designed to enhance New Zealand's understanding of the region’s priorities, strengthen its partnerships, and ensure that New Zealand’s policies are in alignment with the evolving needs of the Pacific.

The delegation will leave New Zealand on Thursday, 10 April, and return on 17 April, marking a significant step in New Zealand's ongoing diplomatic and strategic efforts to support the Pacific Islands. The delegation's tour will not only deepen New Zealand’s bilateral relationships with the Pacific nations but also underscore its role as a key partner in shaping the future of the Pacific region.