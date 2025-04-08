Left Menu

Trump Administration Halts International Child Labour Grants

The Trump administration has discontinued international grants managed by the Department of Labour to combat child and slave labour worldwide. The Bureau of International Labour Affairs, which reduced child labour by 78 million globally over two decades, faces a shutdown of grant-funded projects. The decision affects efforts to improve global working conditions, especially in industries using child labour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 08-04-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 09:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has taken a significant policy turn by terminating millions of dollars in international grants aimed at combating child and slave labour worldwide. These grants, previously managed by the Department of Labour's Bureau of International Labour Affairs, played a pivotal role in reducing the number of child labourers globally by 78 million over the past two decades.

The Department of Government Efficiency, spearheaded by Elon Musk, cut all grants, halting numerous projects across continents and various industries. These initiatives supported non-profit and non-governmental organizations working to improve labour conditions and enforce international standards. Notably, projects in Uzbekistan, Mexico, and West Africa aimed to curb forced and child labour in industries like agriculture and tobacco.

The decision echoes a broader approach to minimize federal spending on international development and humanitarian efforts, aligning with President Trump's agenda to prioritize domestic workforce investments. Labour advocates warn this move could lead to a resurgence of child and forced labour exploitations, reversing decades of progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

