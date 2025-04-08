Left Menu

Supreme Court Lifts Deportation Block for Venezuelan Migrants

The Supreme Court has lifted a previous court order preventing the Trump administration from deporting Venezuelan migrants under the Alien Enemies Act. The 5-4 ruling allows challenges but mandates they occur in Texas. The decision follows an emergency appeal amid tensions between the White House and federal courts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 09:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Supreme Court, in a narrow 5-4 decision, has lifted the block on deporting Venezuelan migrants by the Trump administration under the Alien Enemies Act.

The ruling mandates that migrants can challenge their deportation but confines those legal proceedings to Texas, rather than Washington.

This decision emerged after an emergency appeal by the administration, underscoring ongoing tensions with the federal judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

