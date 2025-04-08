Supreme Court Overturns Fine on Political Analyst for Criticizing Religious Figure

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has nullified an earlier judgment by the Punjab and Haryana High Court that levied a Rs 10 lakh fine on political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla, criticizing the act of moral policing.

The apex court bench, comprising Justices Abhay S Okay and Ujjal Bhuyan, quashed the 2019 high court order that also implicated music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani with financial penalties for allegedly mocking a Jain monk.

According to the Supreme Court, the original ruling appeared to be unduly influenced by religious sentiments and set a concerning precedent by attempting to deter criticism through financial punishment.

