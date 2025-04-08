Left Menu

Supreme Court Overturns Fine on Political Analyst for Criticizing Religious Figure

The Supreme Court overturned a Punjab and Haryana High Court decision that fined Tehseen Poonawalla Rs 10 lakh for ridiculing Jain monk Tarun Sagar, condemning the order as a form of moral policing. Justices Abhay S Okay and Ujjal Bhuyan found no basis for the imposed costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 12:03 IST
Supreme Court Overturns Fine on Political Analyst for Criticizing Religious Figure
Tehseen Poonawalla
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has nullified an earlier judgment by the Punjab and Haryana High Court that levied a Rs 10 lakh fine on political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla, criticizing the act of moral policing.

The apex court bench, comprising Justices Abhay S Okay and Ujjal Bhuyan, quashed the 2019 high court order that also implicated music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani with financial penalties for allegedly mocking a Jain monk.

According to the Supreme Court, the original ruling appeared to be unduly influenced by religious sentiments and set a concerning precedent by attempting to deter criticism through financial punishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025