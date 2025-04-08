Left Menu

Unrest Erupts in Manipur Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Act

Violent protests broke out in Manipur's Thoubal district against the Waqf Amendment Act, leading to increased deployment of security forces. A local politician's house was set on fire amidst the unrest. The Act, aiming to streamline Waqf property management, has faced significant opposition in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 08-04-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 12:34 IST
Unrest Erupts in Manipur Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces equipped with anti-riot gear have been deployed across Lilong in Manipur's Thoubal district amid violent protests against the controversial Waqf Amendment Act, officials stated on Tuesday. A vigilant atmosphere has been maintained, particularly in Imphal East district, as a human chain protest at Khurai Khumidok Bazaar was planned against the Act.

According to an order from the Superintendent of Police in Thoubal, officers are equipped with tear gas guns, canes, body protectors, and helmets. The police station in Lilong has been instructed to conduct frequent mobile patrols and strategically deploy commando teams.

Security measures intensified after a mob set fire to the residence of BJP Minority Morcha's Manipur president, Asker Ali, in protest of his support for the Act. In response, prohibitory orders were enforced in the Lilong assembly constituency. The Waqf Amendment Act aims to enhance governance of Waqf properties and safeguard heritage sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025