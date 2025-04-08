Unrest Erupts in Manipur Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Act

Security forces equipped with anti-riot gear have been deployed across Lilong in Manipur's Thoubal district amid violent protests against the controversial Waqf Amendment Act, officials stated on Tuesday. A vigilant atmosphere has been maintained, particularly in Imphal East district, as a human chain protest at Khurai Khumidok Bazaar was planned against the Act.

According to an order from the Superintendent of Police in Thoubal, officers are equipped with tear gas guns, canes, body protectors, and helmets. The police station in Lilong has been instructed to conduct frequent mobile patrols and strategically deploy commando teams.

Security measures intensified after a mob set fire to the residence of BJP Minority Morcha's Manipur president, Asker Ali, in protest of his support for the Act. In response, prohibitory orders were enforced in the Lilong assembly constituency. The Waqf Amendment Act aims to enhance governance of Waqf properties and safeguard heritage sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)