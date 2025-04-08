Left Menu

EU Seeks to Avert Trade War with US Amid Tariff Tensions

The European Union hopes to prevent a trade war with the U.S. despite the Trump administration's rejection of Brussels' 'zero for zero' industrial goods offer. The EU urges the U.S. to engage meaningfully in negotiations amidst concerns over non-tariff barriers and desires continued dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:26 IST
EU Seeks to Avert Trade War with US Amid Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union is striving to prevent an escalation into a trade war with the United States, as expressed by an EU spokesperson following the refusal of the 'zero for zero' industrial goods proposal by the Trump administration.

On Monday, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro highlighted the necessity for the European Union to reduce its non-tariff barriers, including those originating from value-added taxes and specific food safety regulations. These adjustments are deemed essential for progressing towards a trade agreement.

Despite the current stalemate, the European Union remains committed to avoiding tariffs and is awaiting substantial engagement from its American counterparts to foster a constructive dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025