EU Seeks to Avert Trade War with US Amid Tariff Tensions

The European Union is striving to prevent an escalation into a trade war with the United States, as expressed by an EU spokesperson following the refusal of the 'zero for zero' industrial goods proposal by the Trump administration.

On Monday, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro highlighted the necessity for the European Union to reduce its non-tariff barriers, including those originating from value-added taxes and specific food safety regulations. These adjustments are deemed essential for progressing towards a trade agreement.

Despite the current stalemate, the European Union remains committed to avoiding tariffs and is awaiting substantial engagement from its American counterparts to foster a constructive dialogue.

