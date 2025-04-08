EU and US: Navigating Trade Tensions with Energy Solutions

The European Union is employing a range of strategies to prevent a potential trade conflict with the United States, emphasizing a significant increase in U.S. LNG imports as a key option.

An EU spokesperson indicated on Tuesday that the union is prepared to engage in discussions and negotiations surrounding energy policies with the U.S., underscoring the importance of strengthening transatlantic relations.

This development comes amidst growing concerns over global trade dynamics and highlights the EU's commitment to exploring diplomatic avenues to resolve differences.

(With inputs from agencies.)