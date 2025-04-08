Fake Cardiologist Busted: A Medical Scam in Madhya Pradesh

In a significant development, a Madhya Pradesh court has placed Narendra John Camm, an alleged fake cardiologist linked to the deaths of seven patients, under police custody for five days.

Camm was apprehended in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, following a formal complaint by Damoh's Chief Medical and Health Officer accusing him of possessing a forged medical degree. This prompted immediate action leading to an FIR on charges of forgery and dishonest misappropriation.

Damoh Superintendent of Police highlighted that preliminary investigations confirmed the inauthenticity of Camm's medical credentials. Further interrogations will aim to unravel the depths of his deceitful practices within the medical community.

