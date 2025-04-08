Left Menu

Cyber Assault on Czech Premier Sparks Concerns

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala's social media account was compromised by foreign hackers, leading to false posts about a Russian attack on Czech soldiers. The police are investigating the incident, which included fabrications on tariffs. The account's regular updates have resumed after post removals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:26 IST
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala's social media profile fell victim to a foreign cyber attack on Tuesday, resulting in false posts about a fabricated Russian offensive on Czech soldiers, according to a government spokesperson. Police are currently investigating the breach.

The fictitious post, which alleged Russian forces had attacked Czech units near the Kaliningrad border, was quickly identified as false and removed from Fiala's account, confirmed spokesperson Lucie Michut Jesatkova in a message to Reuters.

In addition to this, other false messages regarding responses to U.S. tariffs, in both Czech and English, were also deleted. The official account, followed by 366,700 users, has since returned to regular posting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

