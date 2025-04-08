Left Menu

Kerala Land Rights Dispute: Waqf Board's Power Challenged

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar calls for Kerala government intervention to restore revenue rights of Munambam residents, alleging unlawful land claims by the Waqf Board. Under the amended Waqf Act, lands given to societies for specific purposes cannot be owned by the Board. Residents demand prompt resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:26 IST
Kerala Land Rights Dispute: Waqf Board's Power Challenged
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement on Tuesday, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar urged the Kerala government to take immediate action to restore the revenue rights of Munambam village residents in Ernakulam district. This follows allegations of unlawful land claims by the Waqf Board despite the presence of registered deeds and land tax receipts.

Chandrasekhar highlighted that the Waqf Bill, now law with Presidential assent, specifies under Section 2A that the Board cannot claim ownership of lands assigned to societies or trusts for specific purposes. He further criticized the state government, urging it to distance itself from 'politics of appeasement' and prioritize resolving the residents' longstanding issues.

The Bill, supported by the ruling NDA for benefiting minorities, became law on April 6. Munambam residents, facing alleged undue claims, are eager for the law's swift implementation to affirm their property rights and seek a permanent solution to their grievance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025