Kerala Land Rights Dispute: Waqf Board's Power Challenged

In a bold statement on Tuesday, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar urged the Kerala government to take immediate action to restore the revenue rights of Munambam village residents in Ernakulam district. This follows allegations of unlawful land claims by the Waqf Board despite the presence of registered deeds and land tax receipts.

Chandrasekhar highlighted that the Waqf Bill, now law with Presidential assent, specifies under Section 2A that the Board cannot claim ownership of lands assigned to societies or trusts for specific purposes. He further criticized the state government, urging it to distance itself from 'politics of appeasement' and prioritize resolving the residents' longstanding issues.

The Bill, supported by the ruling NDA for benefiting minorities, became law on April 6. Munambam residents, facing alleged undue claims, are eager for the law's swift implementation to affirm their property rights and seek a permanent solution to their grievance.

