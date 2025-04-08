Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Challenges Against Controversial Waqf Amendment Act

The Supreme Court will review the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, following multiple petitions from political figures and organizations like AIMPLB and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind. Critics argue that the Act infringes on Muslims' religious rights, causing significant debate among lawmakers and stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:55 IST
Supreme Court to Hear Challenges Against Controversial Waqf Amendment Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is poised to hear a collection of petitions on April 15 challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The Centre has preemptively filed a caveat to ensure its arguments are heard before any orders are passed by the court.

The Act, enacted by Parliament, has sparked controversy due to allegations of being discriminatory and infringing on the religious rights of Muslims. Over 10 petitions, including those from prominent politicians and organizations such as the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), argue that the amendments violate constitutional rights.

Legal representatives for the petitioners assert the Act unreasonably restricts Muslim religious autonomy, arguing it imposes restrictions not applicable to other religious endowments. The Supreme Court's decision could set a significant precedent in the balance between government authority and religious freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025