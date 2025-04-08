Supreme Court to Hear Challenges Against Controversial Waqf Amendment Act

The Supreme Court is poised to hear a collection of petitions on April 15 challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The Centre has preemptively filed a caveat to ensure its arguments are heard before any orders are passed by the court.

The Act, enacted by Parliament, has sparked controversy due to allegations of being discriminatory and infringing on the religious rights of Muslims. Over 10 petitions, including those from prominent politicians and organizations such as the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), argue that the amendments violate constitutional rights.

Legal representatives for the petitioners assert the Act unreasonably restricts Muslim religious autonomy, arguing it imposes restrictions not applicable to other religious endowments. The Supreme Court's decision could set a significant precedent in the balance between government authority and religious freedoms.

