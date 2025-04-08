Left Menu

Istanbul Diplomacy: Russia and U.S. to Discuss Normalization

A new round of Russia-U.S. consultations in Istanbul aims to discuss normalizing diplomatic operations. The talks will be led by Russia's ambassador Alexander Darchiev and U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sonata Coulter. Both delegations will consist solely of diplomats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A new round of consultations between Russia and the United States is set to take place in Istanbul in the coming days, according to a report by the Russian state-run TASS news agency.

The Russian delegation will be spearheaded by Alexander Darchiev, the newly appointed Russian ambassador to the U.S., while the U.S. side will be led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sonata Coulter. Both sides will be represented exclusively by diplomats.

The primary focus of these talks is to work towards normalizing the operations of the diplomatic missions for both nations, according to statements from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

