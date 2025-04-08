Mizoram and NCB Join Forces Against Drug Trafficking
NCB Director General Anurag Garg met with Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma to discuss enhancing security along the Myanmar border to curb drug trafficking. Discussions included opening an NCB office in Mizoram and the establishment of a Mizo territorial army to bolster border security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:15 IST
- Country:
- India
In a strategic meeting held on Tuesday, NCB Director General Anurag Garg engaged with Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma to address the pressing issue of drug trafficking across the state's border with Myanmar.
Garg highlighted the escalating drug trafficking and abuse in Mizoram, proposing the creation of a zonal office in the state with locally proficient staff to combat the threat.
In response, Chief Minister Lalduhoma emphasized improving infrastructure and proposed a Mizo territorial army to fortify the Indo-Myanmar border, urging the NCB to formalize their requirements in a written proposal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Major Heroin Bust at India-Myanmar Border: Arrests in Assam and Mizoram
Kerala Raises School Admission Age to Six, Tackles Student Drug Abuse
Himachal Pradesh Takes Firm Stance Against Drug Abuse
Kerala Film Industry Acts Against On-Set Drug Abuse
Kerala's Crusade Against Drug Abuse: A Collective Mission