Mizoram and NCB Join Forces Against Drug Trafficking

In a strategic meeting held on Tuesday, NCB Director General Anurag Garg engaged with Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma to address the pressing issue of drug trafficking across the state's border with Myanmar.

Garg highlighted the escalating drug trafficking and abuse in Mizoram, proposing the creation of a zonal office in the state with locally proficient staff to combat the threat.

In response, Chief Minister Lalduhoma emphasized improving infrastructure and proposed a Mizo territorial army to fortify the Indo-Myanmar border, urging the NCB to formalize their requirements in a written proposal.

