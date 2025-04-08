Maharashtra's Progressive Sand Policy: A Step Towards Sustainability

The Maharashtra government has introduced a new Sand Policy emphasizing environmental sustainability. Approved by the state cabinet, the policy promotes the use of artificial sand and auctions sand excavated from riverbeds online, departing from traditional depot allocations.

For various housing project beneficiaries, up to five brass of sand will be provided free of charge. Initially, 20% of government and semi-government construction projects must incorporate artificial sand.

Significant policy changes also encompass slum redevelopment, with a reduced proposal submission period and stricter compliance measures. Additionally, plans are underway to establish a Disaster Management Institute in Nagpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)